December 26, 2023 is special non-working day

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared December 26, 2023 a special non-working day to give Filipino people more time to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones.

“The declaration of 26 December 2023, Tuesday, as an additional special (non-working) day will give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones,” he said in Proclamation 425, which was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on December 12.