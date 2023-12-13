December 26, 2023 is special non-working day
PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared December 26, 2023 a special non-working day to give Filipino people more time to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones.
“The declaration of 26 December 2023, Tuesday, as an additional special (non-working) day will give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones,” he said in Proclamation 425, which was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on December 12.
The President added that “a longer weekend will also promote domestic tourism” as Christmas Day, which is observed as a regular holiday throughout the country, falls on a Monday.
Marcos directed the Department of Labor and Employment to issue the appropriate circular to implement the proclamation for the private sector. (LMY)