Decline in leptospirosis cases continues

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, October 14, 2026, reported a downward trend in leptospirosis cases observed in recent weeks continues.

In its latest report, the DOH noted that 1,814 cases of leptospirosis were reported from September 10 to 23.

"This is a 46 percent decrease compared to the period of August 27 to September 9, 2026 with 3,340 cases," said the DOH.

The agency said the recent decline in cases shows that the leptospirosis surge is indeed easing.

"Although there was an observed decline in cases, the DOH will actively monitor the cases to verify and to ensure that the downward trend is maintained," said the DOH.

The health department, however, pointed out that more cases of leptospirosis have been reported in 2026 than a year ago.

It said a total of 13,158 cases of leptospirosis had been recorded from January 1 to October 7.

"This is 48 percent higher compared to the 8,910 leptospirosis cases reported during the same period last year," said the DOH.

However, the health department noted a drop in the case fatality rate (CFR) for leptospirosis.

"There is an observed significant decrease with 5.34 percent CFR this year as compared to the 10.47 percent CFR in 2025," said the DOH. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)