Dedication, loyalty to work preventing OFWs from seeking repatriation from Lebanon

WITH a huge chunk of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Lebanon being domestic workers, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday, October 19, 2024, expressed belief that their dedication to their employers is a major factor on why many still refuse to seek repatriation despite the heightened tension there.

In a television interview, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they believe that being domestic workers residing with their employers has likely developed their attachment and loyalty to stay with them despite the threat of clashes.

"I would also attribute this to the nature of the work of our OFWs in Lebanon. They are in domestic work. They live or they stay with their employer households, so they have a sense of personal commitment and dedication to their work, loyalty to their employers," said Cacdac.

"The nature of their work would really have emotional ties to their families and, therefore, they would have their own emotional reasons, personal reasons why they won't come home," he added.

Cacdac admitted that there are still some instances, wherein employers are the ones that initially refuse to let their OFWs seek repatriation.

"Our personnel there have the necessary expertise and experience... They have persuasive strategies that are used to convince the employers to send our OFWs home," said the official.

There are a total of 525 OFWs, as well as 30 dependents, who have been repatriated from Lebanon through the government's voluntary repatriation program.

On the other hand, there are over 11,000 OFWs based in Lebanon, which has been the site of the hostilities between the militant group Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

Nevertheless, the DMW head assured that the Philippine government is prepared to repatriate all OFWs should they decide to leave Lebanon.

"The important thing at this stage of voluntary repatriation is that our lines of communication are open, our services and shelters are there, and our repatriation services and post-repatriation services are available," said Cacdac. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)