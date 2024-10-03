Deeper scrutiny of internal processes in crime-related lists ordered

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil has ordered an intensified scrutiny into the internal processes that led to the inclusion of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary, retired general Wesley Barayuga, in a drug watchlist.

Barayuga’s inclusion in the watchlist was considered the reason for his murder.

In a statement, Marbil said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) will look into how Barayuga was included in the drugs list amid the reopening of its investigation on his murder in July 2020 in Mandaluyong City.

"We are committed to thoroughly investigating the brutal murder of Gen. Barayuga, but equally important is the need to audit our internal mechanisms that may have contributed to this erroneous association," he said.

Marbil raised the urgency of reviewing and refining PNP’s procedures in identifying individuals for crime-related lists, extending beyond drug cases.

He said the inclusion of individuals on any crime-related list should be based on solid evidence and must undergo a stringent validation process, noting that any flaws in these mechanisms could undermine not only the organization but also the public trust it seeks to uphold.

“Our internal systems must be airtight. We need to ensure that every name on a crime-related list is supported by credible intelligence and goes through a rigorous validation process. This is essential for maintaining the integrity of the PNP and protecting the lives and reputations of those involved,” said Marbil.

“We are committed to upholding the highest standards of justice and fairness. General Barayuga’s case is a stark reminder of the importance of constantly refining our procedures,” he added.

Marbil ordered the reopening of investigation on Barayuga’s murder following the claim of Lieutenant Colonel Santie Mendoza that National Police Commission (Napolcom) Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo and former PCSO general manager Royina Garma, who are both retired colonels, are the masterminds.

Mendoza made the allegations during the House of Representatives’ quad committee investigation last week on the possible link between the proliferation of illegal operations of Pogos, illegal drug trade, anomalous land acquisitions, and extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during the Duterte administration.

On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Surigao del Norte Second District Representative Robert Ace Barbers, chairperson of the committee, urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to file murder charges against Leonardo and Garma, who both denied involvement in Barayuga's murder.

Barbers said the DOJ should already take cognizance of Mendoza’s testimonies and affidavits and file murder charges against Garma and Leonardo as soon as possible.

“They do not have to wait for the report of the joint committee, which will include a recommendation to file such charges. The panel will take time to write the report since the inquiry is still ongoing,” he said.

“The exchange of messages via Viber and the supposed photo of Barayuga taken by Garma during their PCSO meeting will strengthen the case against Garma and Leonardo,” he added.

Antipolo Representative Romeo Acop alleged that Barayuga was ordered killed because he opposed Garma’s desire to expand PCSO’s small-town lottery (STL) operations, including the grant of STL franchises to friends of Garma and police officers close to then President Rodrigo Duterte. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)