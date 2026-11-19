THE defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte presented video clips of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the late senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, and the late Chief Justice Renato Corona during the resumption of the impeachment trial on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Defense counsel Mark Vinluan first presented a video clip of Santiago expressing her frustration over the withdrawal of the articles of impeachment against Corona in 2012.

Senator-judge Erwin Tulfo questioned the relevance of the video clip.

“What is the relevance of all this, Mr. Presiding Officer? We’re like watching a movie. Then another thing, pagpahingahin na natin 'yung namayapa. That is a different case, this is a different case. This is a different set of senators. Iba 'yun 'yung sinaunang panahon. I really do not understand why we are watching this,” he said.

This was followed by a comment from Senator-judge Panfilo Ping Lacson, which was both agreed by impeachment court presiding officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero, urging Vinluan to proceed and move on to his point.

Vinluan then asked defense witness AML Consulting PH head Rainer Dela Fuente on the effect of withdrawing the charges for the predicate crime when it comes to investigating money laundering activities.

Prosecution counsel and Akbayan Representative Chel Diokno objected to the question.

Diokno questioned the defense’s presentation of Dela Fuente, who has credentials on anti-money laundering, stressing that the respondent is not being charged with money laundering crimes.

“The issues before this court are all centered on unexplained wealth, non-declaration of SALN, and participation in business. And I haven’t heard anything from this witness that would qualify him on those matters,” Diokno said.

Vinluan also presented a lengthy clip of Corona emotionally telling the then impeachment court of his and his family’s sufferings due to the impeachment proceedings against him.

Senator-judge Raffy Tulfo asked about the relevance of Corona’s video, reminding Vinluan that Corona was convicted after his trial in 2012.

“I think your Honor, we’ve been prudent in laying the basis for our questions, so again your Honor, we just ask for a little leeway for the defense, your Honor. The prosecution has had its time, and in fact, we don’t have any questions yet, so just a little leeway for the defense, Your Honor,” Vinluan said.

“Again, we’ll allow it, and as pointed out by Senator-judge Raffy, at their peril as well because we know what happened with respect to that case, the testimony being shown notwithstanding, so we’ll allow it at this juncture,” Escudero responded.

Vinluan then asked Dela Fuente on the effect of weaponizing the AMLC against an individual.

Dela Fuente said under Section 16 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA), there is a prohibition on the use of AMLC information for political persecution.

He said that aside from political persecution, it hampers commerce and trade.

Dela Fuente served as financial investigator of the AMLC in 2015, with the designation of Bank Officer II.

In the video clip of former President Duterte, it shows his opposition against the possible impeachment case against then vice president Leni Robredo.

In his testimony, Dela Fuente maintained that the AMLC documents of Duterte and her husband presented during the impeachment trial are confidential.

Among the documents were Summary of Covered Transaction Reports (CTRs) and Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) of Duterte and her husband from 2006 to 2025, financial intelligence reports on the Vice President, and investigation reports on the spouses.

Diokno objected on the line of questioning, insisting that the impeachment court had already rejected claims of confidentiality violations involving the AMLC documents. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)