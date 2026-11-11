Defense witness denies Sara Duterte owns shares in GenCorp despite SALN disclosure

A WITNESS of the defense denied on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, that Vice President Sara Duterte is a shareholder of GenCorp Industries Incorporated even if she declared the firm in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN) as among her business interests.

Lawyer Suzette Balucanag-Punay, the in-house counsel of GenCorp Industries Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods Corporation, which was also declared by Duterte in her SALN, noted during the resumption of the impeachment trial that the Vice President’s name does not reflect on the General Information Sheets (GIS) of GenCorp from 2022 to 2025 or the years when she was already the second highest official of the country.

“She has no stockholdings with GenCorp… She has no position,” she said.

Punay said the Vice President did not receive dividends from 2022 to 2025, noting that there were no dividends declared by GenCorp.

She said the testimony of prosecution’s witness, financial analyst and lawyer Alex Cabrera, that Duterte owns 20 percent of GenCorp is “incorrect,” further saying that the latter’s findings are “absurd.”

“This is inaccurate, sir… It is inconsistent from the records of the corporation,” Punay said.

“Because the total amount paid up for corporate records is just P1,250,000. And I do not know what will happen if we add 20 percent because, according to the forensic report, Sara has 20 percent, then the amount paid would be P1.5 million. So I don’t know where to put it. Sorry,” she added.

Impeachment court presiding officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero has allowed the remark of Punay to be stricken off the record following the objection of prosecution counsel Lorna Kapunan.

Punay said, however, that Duterte had a “loose investment” in GenCorp from which she received P2.14 million in returns of capital from 2022 to 2025.

She said GenCorp operates five Jollibee branches in Davao and the return of capital is for Duterte’s loose investment in the Jollibee Times Square branch.

“I termed it as a loose investment, Your Honor. It's coming from the contributions that the Vice President made for Davao Bounty Times before the actual commencement of the operations of Jollibee Times Square,” she said.

“Unfortunately, I could not verify the amount because there are no written records for this investment,” she added.

Duterte declared in her SALNs from 2022 business interest with GenCorp, a Davao-based company that reportedly owned five Jollibee restaurants in the City.

Under Article VII Section 13 of the Constitution provides that “the President, Vice President, the Members of the Cabinet, and their deputies or assistants shall not, unless otherwise provided in this Constitution, hold any other office or employment during their tenure. They shall not, during said tenure, directly or indirectly, practice any other profession, participate in any business, or be financially interested in any contract with, or in any franchise, or special privilege granted by the government or any subdivision, agency, or instrumentality thereof, including government-owned or controlled corporations or their subsidiaries.”

Since 2013, GenCorp bagged over P34.2 million worth of contracts from the Davao City Hall.

Punay also said Duterte has no participation in the transactions of Metro City Chow Foods Corporation since she was elected as the Vice President even though she remained as a director with a 20 percent shareholding and a member of the firm.

Metro City Chow Foods Corporation also operates a fast-food chain branch based in Davao City.

“She did not participate (in business, meetings or transactions of the Board of directors)…I have not seen her in the meetings, either board meetings or even company parties, even in the store, in the branch,” she said, adding that Duterte has not received any compensation from the company. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)