Dela Rosa, 4 ex-PNP officials ‘suspects’ in ICC drug war case

SENATOR Ronald Dela Rosa and four other former officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) are now suspects in the drug war case filed before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This was revealed by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who posted on his X account a document from the ICC Office of the Prosecutor (OTP).

The document contains the names of the five individuals that were included in the investigation of the ICC due to their alleged involvement in drug-related cases and killings in the country during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Joining Dela Rosa in the list are former PNP chief Oscar Albayalde, former head of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Romeo Caramat, director of PNP Drug Enforcement Group Eleazar Matta, and commissioner of the National Police Commission Edilberto Leonardo.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra confirmed in a radio interview that the ICC sought the help of the Philippine government to interview and investigate five individuals with involvement in the drug war campaign of Duterte.

“The ICC needs that information because they plan to apply for a warrant of arrest with the pre-trial chamber. They need both exonerating and incriminating information. That's why they need to get the side of the suspects,” Guevarra said.

The secretary general clarified, however, that since the Philippines left the ICC in 2019, it no longer has judicial jurisdiction over the cases.

He added that the Philippine government will neither have any participation nor will be preventing the ICC in its probing process.

The ICC, however, asserted that its investigation only covers cases that spanned from 2013 to 2019 when the Philippines was still a member of the organization.

Dela Rosa already responded in the past that he is no longer surprised with his inclusion in the list, citing that it is the same allegations all over again since 2016. (Jerry Yubal, VSU intern)