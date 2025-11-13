Dela Rosa asks SC to block alleged ICC arrest warrant

SENATOR Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, through his legal counsel, asked the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) or writ of preliminary injunction against a reported arrest warrant against him issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In his manifestation with a reiterative prayer, Dela Rosa's camp requested the TRO to prevent the government from enforcing, facilitating, or coordinating the implementation of any ICC warrant, red notice, or surrender request.

He also sought to bar the government from providing logistical, financial, or protective assistance to ICC witnesses through the Witness Protection Program or similar offices, and from transmitting any ICC-related communication through diplomatic or law enforcement channels, pending the final resolution of his case.

The petition cites a public statement made by Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla on November 8, 2025, during a radio broadcast, where he reportedly disclosed “on good authority” that the ICC had already issued a warrant of arrest against Dela Rosa in connection with the administration’s anti-drug campaign.

Dela Rosa is reportedly facing charges of crimes against humanity for his stint as Philippine National Police chief and chief implementer of the drug war from 2016 to 2018.

The Department of Justice (DOJ), however, said it has not seen or received a copy of any such warrant and is also taking into account pending legal petitions before the Supreme Court.

The DOJ earlier considered two options if the ICC issues an arrest warrant against Dela Rosa: extradition or voluntary surrender.

Chief State Counsel Dennis Arvin Chan said surrender would be the faster option, noting that the Philippines should comply with an ICC warrant based on the principle of reciprocity, while carefully weighing legal and diplomatic implications.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier said no red notice has been issued against Dela Rosa in connection with a supposed ICC arrest warrant.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in The Hague have also not received any warrant or related documents. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)