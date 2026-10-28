Dela Rosa camp renews call for SC to block arrest

THE camp of embattled Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa again urged the Supreme Court (SC) to issue a temporary restraining order against his arrest based on the warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a manifestation submitted to the high court, Dela Rosa’s camp called for the resolution of his pending motion for reconsideration of the court’s May 2026 ruling denying his request for interim relief.

“The motion for reconsideration remains unresolved. In the meantime, the enforcement posture it documented has not abated. It has escalated,” the manifestation read.

Dela Rosa cited the P50 million bounty placed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for his arrest.

The PNP and the DILG also tagged Dela Rosa as “armed and dangerous.”

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said arresting Dela Rosa could be dangerous because he is under the protection of a very powerful and wealthy group in Mindanao.

Meanwhile, at a press conference Wednesday, October 28, 2026, PNP spokesperson Colonel Allen Rae Co released mobile hotline numbers for the public to report information about Dela Rosa’s whereabouts.

The hotlines include:

0927-3073501

0995-512-2729

0945-611-5926

0999-361-9878

0960-692-3025

“We assure anybody who will be giving tips that their identities, numbers will be kept confidential so we cannot discuss yung mga tips na natanggap na natin,” Co said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it is ready to support any lawful government operation consistent with its mandate.

AFP spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla said this when asked if the military would support operations aimed at arresting Dela Rosa.

“The lead agency po diyan is the Philippine National Police. We support lawful operations of the government, consistent with our mandate and subject to applicable laws and procedures,” she said in a radio interview.

Dela Rosa was identified as a co-perpetrator of detained former president Rodrigo Duterte in the alleged crime against humanity of murder committed in the country during the implementation of the drug war. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)