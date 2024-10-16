Dela Rosa eyes motu propio probe into alleged EJKs under Duterte admin

FORMER Philippine National Police (PNP) chief now Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said he will launch a motu propio investigation parallel to the ongoing investigation of the House quad committee on the alleged extrajudicial killings during the bloody drug war of the former administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a phone interview with reporters, Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, said the motu propio investigation will be conducted pending the resolution, which will be filed by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

He said Duterte will be among the resource persons in the probe.

“Ipapatawag natin at kung sinu-sino pang Cabinet member niya noon na pwede nating magiging resource person,” said Dela Rosa.

(We will call upon him and any other Cabinet members from that time who can serve as resource persons.)

However, Dela Rosa said he has yet to inform Duterte about the matter.

“Wala pa, pero malaking posibilidad na mag-attend siya kung kami mag-imbita. Mukhang mas komportable siya dito sa Senado kesa Lower House,” Dela Rosa said.

“I don't think na hindi siya mag-attend kung ako ang mag-imbita,” he added.

(I don't think he wouldn't attend if I were the one to invite him.)

Go pushed for the conduct of the probe amid the accusations hurled against him and Duterte during the series of House quad committee hearings, particularly on the alleged conspiracy to kill drug suspects and give rewards to the police who carry out the drug war.

Under Duterte's watch, over 6,000 drug suspects were killed.

Go was Duterte's right hand even before he became President when he was the mayor of Davao City.

Dela Rosa was the chief implementer of the drug war as he served as the first chief PNP under the Duterte administration.

Go and Dela Rosa earlier denied the accusations related to the drug war. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)