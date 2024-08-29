Dela Rosa, Go deny accusations related to drug war

SENATORS Christopher “Bong” Go and Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa vehemently denied the claims of Police Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido in relation to the bloody drug war of the former administration of President Rodrigo Duterte (FRRD).

In an interview with reporters, Dela Rosa, former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said he sees nothing wrong in issuing an order for police commanders to neutralize illegal drug trade in their area of jurisdiction.

“I-neutralize ang drugs? O? Anong masama pala nito kung i-neutralize ang drugs? We have to neutralize the drug problem, ‘di ba? Bakit, sinabi ko bang patayin ‘yung tao? Wala naman akong sinabing patayin ‘yung tao,” he said.

(Neutralize the drugs? Or? What’s wrong with neutralizing drugs? We have to neutralize the drug problem, right? Why, did I say to kill the person? I didn’t say to kill the person.)

He maintained that his instruction was to implement the anti-drug campaign “in a legal way.”

“Kaya ka in-assign diyan para trabahuhin mo ‘yung droga. Wala man akong sinabing: ‘In-assign kita diyan para patayin mo lahat ng mga adik diyan, lahat ng mga pusher diyan, patayin mo.’ Wala man akong sinabing gano’n, ‘di ba?” he added.

(That's why you were assigned there to work on the drug problem. I never said: "I assigned you there to kill all the addicts and pushers there, kill them all." I never said anything like that, right?)

During the third hearing of the House of Representatives' quad committee on the possible link between the proliferation of illegal operations of Pogos, illegal drug trade, anomalous land acquisitions, and extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during the Duterte administration, Espenido claimed that Dela Rosa ordered the police to “neutralize” drug personalities, which in his understanding means “kill.”

He said he was assigned as the chief of police of Albuera, Leyte and Ozamiz City in Misamis Occidental to neutralize the drug operations there, which includes the killing of drug personalities.

In the early part of his presidency, Duterte declared a war against illegal drugs, naming several police officers and public officials involved in illegal drug trade, which includes Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo “Adiong” Parojinog and Albuera, Leyte Mayor, Rolando Espinosa.

Espenido led the anti-drug operation, which resulted in the death of Parojinog and Espinosa.

He said the PNP is the biggest crime group in the country.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Go said the accusation thrown against him by Espenido that the money from Pogos, small town lottery (STLs), and intelligence funds were going down to him and being used as a reward for performing police duties amid the drug war.

He said he “never” handled funds related to the drug war, especially anything from Pogo.

“Parte na naman ito ng sarsuelang niluluto ng ilan upang mamulitika at manira — pilit na nag-iimbento ng istorya na lilinya sa narrative nila upang pinturahan kami ng itim at sila ang pumuti,” said Go.

(This is part of the melodrama being cooked up by some to engage in politics and defamation — they are inventing stories to fit their narrative, painting us in a negative light while trying to make themselves look good.)

“Si Jovie Espenido na mismo ang umamin noong hearing sa HOR (House of Representatives) na wala siyang direktang impormasyon o ebidensya na makapagsasabi na may kaugnayan ako sa anumang Pogo-drug war links. In other words, hearsay lamang ang isinaad niya kaya nakapagtataka kung bakit naging parte pa ng kanyang affidavit ang aking pangalan…I can categorically say, kailanman ay wala akong kinalaman sa anumang Pogo at sa sinasabi niyang reward system sa drug war,” he added.

(Jovie Espenido himself admitted during the hearing at the House of Representatives that he had no direct information or evidence linking me to any Pogo-drug war connections. In other words, his statement was just hearsay, so it is puzzling why my name was included in his affidavit. I can categorically say that I have never been involved in any Pogo operations or in the so-called reward system in the drug war.)

Go maintained that the Pogo was never connected to the Duterte drug war, which aims to protect the life and future of the younger generation.

“May pilit lang talagang ipinapasok ang narrative ng Pogo sa drug war. Kung matatandaan, kampanya na ni FPRRD na sugpuin ang iligal na droga simula pa ng termino niya nung 2016. Hindi pa naman uso ang Pogo noon. Again, Pogo has nothing to do with FPRRD’s governance and administration,” Go said.

(Some are forcefully inserting the Pogo narrative into the drug war. If you recall, FPRRD's campaign to combat illegal drugs began back in 2016, at the start of his term. Pogo was not even prevalent at that time. Again, Pogo has nothing to do with FPRRD’s governance and administration.)

"Gayunpaman, buo ang suporta ni FPRRD at ng kanyang administrasyon sa ating kapulisan. Anumang support ang ibinigay sa pulis noon ay mula sa mga lehitimong pondo at programa ng gobyerno na naaayon sa batas. Definitely, hindi galing sa Pogo,” he added.

(Nonetheless, FPRRD and his administration fully support our police force. Any support provided to the police in the past came from legitimate government funds and programs in accordance with the law. It definitely did not come from Pogo.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)