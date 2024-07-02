Dela Rosa hits back, calls Castro a ‘brat’

He mentioned Kabataan Partylist Representative Raoul Manuel for not attending the hearings to shed light on the allegations made by former rebels that Manuel recruited missing minors into joining the communist terrorists' armed struggle.

Dela Rosa said he has already answered past inquiries in Congress.

“If they found any irregularities in the performance of our duties then, they should have filed cases in court,” he said.

“Anyway, let them say what they want against me. After all, it is our people to whom I am accountable and answerable, not to a brat,” he added.

Castro said Sunday, June 30, 2024, that Dela Rosa’s refusal to attend the hearing was “a cowardly act.”

She said the former Philippine National Police chief was just attempting to evade accountability and using inter-parliamentary courtesy as an excuse.

“He is afraid to face the victims of the bloody drug war that he and former president [Rodrigo] Duterte orchestrated,” Castro said. (Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban intern)