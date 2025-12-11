Dela Rosa monitored in 6 locations over 3 weeks

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said they have been able to track Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa amid the looming issuance of an arrest warrant against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a television interview, Remulla said Dela Rosa, who is being coddled by his “friends,” was monitored in six different locations over the past three weeks.

“To this date, he is not considered a fugitive. He is not a wanted man. So, we have to play it fair. We have to play it cool. Hindi naman pwedeng basta-basta ka lang gagawa—hindi na uso ‘yung extrajudicial means of prosecuting the law. Dapat diyan, you do it according to the book. So, we are monitoring him. Alam namin kung nasaan siya at hihintayin na lang namin kung may utos talaga ang korte o wala,” Remulla said.

(You can’t just act recklessly—extrajudicial means of enforcing the law are no longer acceptable. It has to be done according to the book. So, we are monitoring him. We know where he is and will just wait to see if there is really a court order or not.)

“Palipat-lipat siya ng mga bahay sa mga kaibigan niya. Tinatago siya. Tapos, sa loob lang siya ng bahay. 'Pag nililipat siya, iba-ibang kotse ang ginagamit. I think we've monitored him in six different places in the last three weeks. Palipat-lipat lang siya,” he added.

(He moves from house to house among his friends. He is being hidden. Then, he stays mostly inside the house. When he is moved, different cars are used. I think we've monitored him in six different places over the past three weeks. He’s just moving around.)

Remulla said it is only when they receive an arrest order against Dela Rosa that they will make proper planning.

Once arrested, he said Dela Rosa will be allowed to seek redress from the court.

Dela Rosa, former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the chief implementer of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, was also identified as the primary respondent in the ongoing ICC investigation into alleged crimes against humanity related to the killing of over 6,000 suspected drug personalities during the former administration’s crackdown on illegal drugs.

Duterte was arrested in March and was immediately turned over to the ICC in the Netherlands.

Following Duterte’s arrest, the Supreme Court issued a new rule on extradition requiring prior resort to a court before a person subject to extradition may be brought out of the country.

Since November 10, Dela Rosa has been a no-show at Senate hearings or any public events.

Dela Rosa’s legal counsel, Lawyer Israelito Torreon, said Dela Rosa is avoiding public appearances, lamenting that the Philippine government has no clear policy on how to effectuate surrender. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)