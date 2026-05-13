Dela Rosa rejects calls to surrender over ICC arrest warrant

Five senators from the minority bloc have filed a resolution urging Dela Rosa to surrender in relation to the arrest warrant issued against him by the ICC.

“Out of 24, lima sila. Ito naman mga families kuno ng victims kuno ng EJK (extrajudicial killings), ilan sila? Siguro kung percentage-wise, bigyan natin kahit na 10 percent Filipinos ang nagsasabi, sumuko ka sa ICC,” said Dela Rosa.

(Out of 24, there are only five of them. As for the so-called families of EJK (extrajudicial killing) victims, how many are they? If we look at it percentage-wise, let’s say even just 10 percent of Filipinos are saying, surrender to the ICC.)

“Pero 90 percent ng Pilipino nagsasabi sa akin, ‘Sir, huwag kang magpapahuli sa mga dayuhan. Filipino tayo, we are a sovereign state. Hindi tayo miyembro ng ICC. Huwag na huwag kang magpapahuli. Hindi ako na namomolitika ditto, but I'm stating a fact. Lahat ng tao na siya sabi sa akin, ‘Sir, huwag kang magpapasiil sa mga dayuhan.’ Dahil alam namin ang background nito, political lang itong lahat bakit nagkagaganoon,’” he added.

(But 90 percent of Filipinos are telling me, ‘Sir, do not allow yourself to be arrested by foreigners. We are Filipinos, we are a sovereign state. We are not members of the ICC. Do not, under any circumstances, let yourself be taken.’ I am not being political here, but I am stating a fact. Everyone is telling me, ‘Sir, do not submit to foreigners,’ because we know the background of this — it’s all political, which is why this is happening.)