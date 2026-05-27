Dela Rosa’s LTOFP, firearms registration revoked

Dela Rosa was identified as a co-perpetrator of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the crime against humanity charges before the ICC in relation to the implementation of the drug war.

The ICC issued a confidential arrest warrant against Dela Rosa in November 2025 while the unsealing was made as Dela Rosa returned to the Senate following a six-month absence on May 11.

The former top cop was placed by the Senate under protective custody but he escaped on May 14 following a shooting incident in the Senate building that resulted in a commotion.

On May 20, the Supreme Court denied the petition of Dela Rosa for the issuance of a temporary restraining order to prevent his arrest.

The Department of Justice subsequently gave the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation to arrest Dela Rosa. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)