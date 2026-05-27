Dela Rosa’s LTOFP, firearms registration revoked

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has formally revoked the license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF), as well as the registration of the firearms of fugitive Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.
The order of revocation of Dela Rosa’s LTOPF and the cancellation of his firearms registration was signed by PNP-Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) director Brigadier General Jojo Manalad on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, on the basis of his pending case before the International Criminal Court (ICC).
“Wherefore, the foregoing considered, the License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) and Firearms Registration (FR) of Senator Ronald Marapon Dela Rosa are hereby revoked pursuant to Section 4 second paragraph sub-paragraph (g) of RA No. 10591," the order stated.
Dela Rosa is a holder of a type 5 LTOPF valid until March 10, 2034.
The order also directed Dela Rosa to immediately cause the surrender of his 117 firearms to the Supply Accountable Officer of PNP-FEO or the Regional Civil Security Unit 11 (RCSU 11) for proper disposition.
Dela Rosa was identified as a co-perpetrator of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the crime against humanity charges before the ICC in relation to the implementation of the drug war.
The ICC issued a confidential arrest warrant against Dela Rosa in November 2025 while the unsealing was made as Dela Rosa returned to the Senate following a six-month absence on May 11.
The former top cop was placed by the Senate under protective custody but he escaped on May 14 following a shooting incident in the Senate building that resulted in a commotion.
On May 20, the Supreme Court denied the petition of Dela Rosa for the issuance of a temporary restraining order to prevent his arrest.
The Department of Justice subsequently gave the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation to arrest Dela Rosa. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)