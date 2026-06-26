Delivery of new FA-50 fighter jets on schedule - PAF

MANILA – The Philippine Air Force (PAF) said on Friday that the first batch of South Korean-made Mach 1.5 capable FA-50 Block 70 fighter aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in 2028.

"With the signing of the contract for additional 12 FA-50s last June 3, 2025, the PAF is expecting deliveries to be completed by 2030," Air Force spokesperson Col. Ma. Christina Basco told the Philippine News Agency.

She added that deliveries will be made in batches of two aircraft until the order is completed.

The contract for the 12 FA-50 Block 70 fighter aircraft, acquired from Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KAI), is worth more than USD700 million.

The comprehensive package includes mission equipment, integrated logistics support, and a training and logistics information system.

The acquisition of these FA-50 Block 70 are under the Armed Forces of the Philippines Rehorizon 3.

The South Korean-made combat jet represents the latest evolution of the FA-50 platform, featuring advanced avionics, modern radar systems, and extended operational range.

“Its acquisition marks a significant enhancement to the country’s air defense capabilities and aligns with the DND’s Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept,” the Department of National Defense (DND) earlier said.

It said the acquisition underscores the Philippine government’s “continued commitment to national defense” and further strengthens its bilateral defense cooperation with South Korea.

The DND earlier acquired 12 FA-50 aircraft from KAI for PHP18.9 billion under Horizon 1 of the AFP Modernization Program, which ran from 2015 to 2017.

These earlier acquired FA-50s served as the PAF's primary air defense aircraft, with the planes also being used to patrol the skies of the West Philippine Sea.

As this developed, the DND expressed its thanks to the South Korean government and its defense industries for its continued support to the ongoing AFP Modernization Program.

This took place during the 27th Philippines–Republic of Korea Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) on Logistics and Defense Industry Cooperation in Mandaluyong City on June 23.

The meeting focused on advanced defense modernization, logistics cooperation, and defense industry development.

DND Assistant Secretary for Logistics and Acquisition Rene Raoul Rommel Honasan, Philippine Head of Delegation, co-chaired the meeting with South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration Vice Minister Il Dong Kim.

The meeting follows the recent state visit of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to the Philippines, during which defense cooperation was identified as a key area of bilateral collaboration, reflecting the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

"As the AFP continues its modernization efforts, we appreciate the support of the Republic of Korea and the continued interest of Korean defense companies in supporting the AFP Modernization Program," Honasan said.

The meeting was built on the outcomes of the 26th JCM held in Busan last February 2025, which emphasized long-term sustainment, lifecycle management of defense systems, logistics support, technology transfer, and defense industry cooperation.

In this iteration, discussions focused on advancing sustainment and maintenance initiatives for existing defense platforms, strengthening logistics support mechanisms, enhancing maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities, expanding technology and knowledge exchanges, and exploring opportunities for greater cooperation in defense industry development and capability sustainment. (PNA)