Delivery riders, TNVS drivers urged to pay SSS premium

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Monday, August 3, 2026, strongly urged delivery riders and Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) drivers to make sure that they are Social Security System (SSS) members.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said gig workers are being urged to become SSS members by registering and paying their contributions.

"All gig workers, app-based contractors, delivery riders, and TNVS drivers registered under the SSS are encouraged to review their eligibility and actively claim the financial and medical benefits available to them," said Tolentino.

He said this is because gig workers are covered by the Employees’ Compensation (EC) Program of the Employees’ Compensation Commission (ECC) that covers job-related sickness, accidental injury, and disability incurred in the line of duty.

"ECC acts as a cornerstone of worker welfare by ensuring that employees remain fully protected and supported throughout their employment, a commitment that is now paving the way for the protection of gig workers," said Tolentino.

He noted that the EC Program has been officially extended to all self-employed SSS members.

"This policy ensures that independent workers and freelancers enjoy the same vital work-related safety nets and benefits as company-employed workers," said Tolentino.

The labor chief said that in order to qualify for benefits under the EC Program, a worker must have paid at least one month of SSS contributions prior to the occurrence of any work-related illness, accidental injury, or disability.

"An EC claim can be filed with the SSS by either the self-employed individual or a family member, and it must be submitted within three years," said Tolentino.

To note, the EC program is designed to provide a package of benefits and services to public and private workers and/or their dependents in the event of work-related sickness or injury resulting in disability or death. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)