Demand ‘high’ for production workers

MORE employment opportunities are opening in the Philippines as over 6,000 jobs as production workers are up for grabs, according to the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE).

Data from BLE showed that from February 4 to 10, 2024, the top job vacancy is production worker.

A total of 6,063 vacancies for production workers have been registered with the BLE.

This is followed by the demand for 4,502 customer service assistants.

There are also 3,469 job vacancies for production machine operators.

The BLE said call center agents are also in demand with 2,536 job vacancies.

Completing the top 5 are demands for domestic helpers with 2,300 vacancies.

The BLE said the data is based on the Public Employment Service Office (Peso) Employment Information System (PEIS) sourced nationwide, as well as from the government-run job matching portal, PhilJobNet.

The reports on job vacancies came on the heels of the latest decline in the country’s unemployment rate at 3.1 percent in December 2023.

The latest unemployment rate is lower compared to the 4.3 percent jobless rate in December 2022. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)