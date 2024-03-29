Demand high for production workers

OVER 6,000 jobs as production workers are up for the grabs due to high vacancies in the country, according to the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE).

Based on the data from BLE, the top job vacancy is production workers during the period of March 17 to 23, 2024.

A total of 6,727 vacancies for production workers are registered with the BLE.

This is followed by the demand for 5,893 call center agents, according to the agency.

There are also 5,170 job vacancies for domestic helpers.

The BLE said customer service assistants are also in demand with 5,149 job vacancies.

Completing the top 5 are demands for staff nurses with 3,138 vacancies.

The BLE said the data is based on the Public Employment Service Office (Peso) Employment Information System (PEIS) sourced nationwide, and the government-run job matching portal, PhilJobNet.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the number of unemployed individuals in January 2024 was estimated at 2.15 million. (HDT)