Dengue cases 27% lower in 2026

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday, October 8, 2026, reported that there are fewer cases of dengue in the country this year compared to 2025.

Based on the latest report of the DOH, there are a total of 180,770 dengue cases recorded as of September 30, 2026.

“This is 27 percent lower compared to the 246,082 dengue cases reported in the same period last year,” said the DOH.

Expectedly, the Department said dengue cases have yet to reach alarming levels in 2026.

“The reported cases are below the alert and epidemic threshold since the start of the year,” said the DOH.

Nevertheless, the DOH noted that the number of dengue cases in the country continues to go up in recent weeks.

It pointed out that a total of 21,768 cases of dengue were recorded between September 3 and 16.

“A slight increase of three percent was observed compared to the 21,158 cases from August 20 to September 2,” said the DOH.

It said the spike in cases continues the trend observed since the start of the rainy season.

“The increasing trend of dengue cases was observed by the DOH since the first week of June, or at the beginning of the rainy season,” said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)