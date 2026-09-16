Dengue cases down from 2025 numbers, but recent spike seen

DENGUE cases are significantly lower this year compared to the same period in 2025, according to data from the Department of Health (DOH).

The data showed that 138,538 dengue cases were reported from Jan. 4 to Sept. 5, 2026, 36 percent lower than the 217,693 cases recorded during the same period in 2025.

However, the DOH said it has observed an upward trend in dengue cases in recent weeks, which it attributed to the rainy season.

Based on its latest data, the DOH recorded 17,788 dengue cases from Aug. 9 to 22, a 17 percent increase from the 15,211 cases reported from July 26 to Aug. 8.

A large number of the reported cases came from Central Luzon, Calabarzon and the National Capital Region.

With the country still in the rainy season and dengue cases showing an upward trend, the DOH reminded the public not to be complacent.

The DOH urged the public to consistently eliminate potential mosquito-breeding sites, such as old tires, flowerpots and other containers that can collect water. (Anton Banal)