Dengue cases in PH declining

DESPITE the onset of the El Niño phenomenon, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday, March 1, 2024, a decline in the number of dengue cases being recorded in the country.

In a statement, the DOH said the number of the mosquito-borne disease has been dropping over the past weeks.

"The DOH reports a notable 11 percent reduction in dengue cases nationwide observed from January 14 to 27, 2024, with 7,434 cases, in comparison to the preceding period from January 1 to 13, 2024, which had 8,368 cases," said the DOH.

"There is a further decrease in the subsequent period from January 28 to February 10, 2024, where only 5,267 cases were recorded," it added.

The health department, meanwhile, said that a total of 67 dengue deaths were reported from January 1 to February 10, 2024.

"Reported 2024 deaths in comparison to 2023, during the same time period (January 1-February 10), were almost the same -- 67 deaths in 2024 and 66 deaths in 2023," said the DOH.

Earlier, the DOH said the threat of dengue cases is high during the El Niño season as people tend to store water, which become the breeding places of mosquitoes.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, several provinces are already affected by El Niño and have already experienced drought.

Because of this, the DOH renewed its call for the public to strengthen the implementation of the 5S strategy against dengue.

The 5S strategy means Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, use Self-protection measures, Seek early consultation, Say yes to fogging where needed, and Start and sustain hydration. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)