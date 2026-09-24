Dengue cases on the rise

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday, September 24, 2026, reported an "increasing trend" in dengue cases across the country in recent weeks.

From August 20 to September 2, DOH data shows that a total of 19,792 dengue cases have been reported nationwide.

This is 14 percent higher than the reported 17,342 during the period of August 6 to 19.

However, the DOH noted that there remain fewer dengue cases in 2026 compared to 2025.

As of the latest count since January 1, there are 155,918 dengue cases reported.

"There is a 33 percent drop compared to the 231,850 cases during the same period in 2025," said the DOH.

The health department noted that Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the National Capital Region recorded the highest number of dengue cases.

Given the growing threat of dengue, the DOH is urging medical facilities to consider reactivating their respective dengue fast lanes.

The DOH said it is urging all health facilities to consider reviving their dengue fast lanes if deemed necessary based on the dengue situation in their respective areas.

"It is advised to reactivate dengue fast lanes in health facilities, particularly in areas breaching alert or epidemic thresholds, in a bid to ensure timely assessment and care," said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)