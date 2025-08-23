Dengue cases rising post-typhoons

DENGUE cases in the country continue to rise following the torrential rains brought by typhoons and monsoon rains in July, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

In a statement, the DOH reported 15,161 dengue cases from July 20 to August 2.

“This is two percent higher than the 14,909 cases recorded from July 6 to 19,” the agency said.

The DOH warned that the numbers may still increase in the coming weeks as the country grapples with Tropical Storm Isang and the southwest monsoon.

"Despite only a slight increase, the DOH still on alert (against dengue)," said the DOH.

It added that this is why hospitals remain on alert for suspected dengue cases.

"Dengue Fast Lanes are still open in DOH hospitals to quickly serve patients," said the DOH.

Dengue is a viral infection that is spread through mosquito-bites to people. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)