Dengue Cases spike in 2024

THE number of dengue cases in 2024 has nearly doubled compared to last year, based on data from the Department of Health (DOH).

This as the DOH recorded a total of 269,467 dengue cases from January 1 to October 4, 2024.

"Cases this year mark an 82 percent increase compared to the 147,678 cases recorded during the same period last year," said the DOH.

In recent weeks, however, the health department noted how dengue cases have been declining.

The DOH said there was a 20 percent drop in cases after the period of September 1 to 14, 2024 saw 25,986 dengue cases as compared to the 32,649 cases reported from August 18 to 31, 2024.

"Changes in figures may still occur due to late reporting from certain areas," the DOH said.

The health department said it is urging the public to maintain vigilance against dengue.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said this can be done by following the 4S strategy, namely Search and destroy mosquito breeding grounds; Self-protection measures such as using insect repellents and wearing long-sleeved clothing; Seeking early consultation when experiencing symptoms; and Support fogging or spraying in local hotspot areas.

“The DOH urges the public to stay alert and continue efforts to protect themselves and communities (against dengue)," said Herbosa. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)