DENR centralizes disaster response communications

MANILA – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has ordered the automatic activation of Regional Operation Centers (OPCENs) nationwide during disaster warnings to centralize communications and improve coordination in times of environmental emergencies.

Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said the directive requires all DENR regional offices to keep operation centers functional and capable of immediate activation once official warnings are issued, with personnel maintaining communication and reporting systems.

“The automatic activation of OPCENs is a lifeline for communities at risk,” he said as quoted in a news release Friday.

“When warnings are issued, every minute counts. Centralized data and clear lines of communication save lives and protect livelihoods.”

Cuna said strengthening communications could significantly improve response efforts during disasters.

The directive also designated Regional Executive Directors to identify offices, preferably within the DENR regional office and under their direct supervision, that will serve as communication hubs during emergencies.

Assistant Secretaries for Field Operations were also authorized to coordinate directly with regional offices, including the Mines and Geosciences Bureau and the Environmental Management Bureau, and to issue guidance to address operational concerns during emergencies.

“Preparedness is prevention. We must be proactive, coordinated, and relentless in protecting our people and our environment,” Cuna said. (PNA)