DENR deploys air, sea assets to sustain response in quake-hit Glan

MANILA – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has deployed emergency response teams, including transport assets, to help sustain rescue services and bring clean water, medical assistance, and relief supplies to Glan, Sarangani, following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off southern Mindanao on Monday.

In a social media post on Thursday, the DENR said the deployment is being undertaken in coordination with the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD), and in collaboration with Apex Mining.

“Following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck off southern Mindanao, the DENR is helping facilitate search and rescue operations, the delivery of potable water, medical evacuation, and the transport of relief goods and emergency personnel to Glan, Sarangani,” the post read.

The agency said the initiative comes as damaged road networks continue to hamper access to affected communities, prompting authorities to rely on air and sea transport to sustain emergency operations.

As part of the response, the DENR said helicopters are being used to support priority missions, particularly search-and-rescue operations, the delivery of potable water, medical evacuations, and other emergency services.

Deployed personnel include a search, rescue and retrieval (SRR) team from Apex Mining, and an OCD Water and Sanitation Team.

The DENR said it is also strengthening rescue capabilities through a partnership with Apex Mining.

An auxiliary vessel with a carrying capacity of up to 100 tons has been designated for logistics missions, including the transport of relief goods, operational supplies, and emergency personnel.

The vessel will also help augment responders in communities that remain accessible only by sea, ensuring aid reaches areas isolated by damaged infrastructure.

Glan was among the areas hardest hit by the quake, after it was isolated following the collapse of a bridge.

The town also sustained severe damage to public infrastructure.

According to the DENR's ground situation assessment, the Malapatan–Glan Highway, a key access route to the municipality, is estimated to be restored in about one week.

“Limited land access underscores the urgent need for air and sea transport support,” the DENR said. (PNA)