DENR probes death of Philippine Eagle in Misamis Oriental

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Northern Mindanao is investigating the death of a mature Philippine Eagle found near an electrical post and power line in Salay, Misamis Oriental.

The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in Gingoog City received a report around 11 a.m. on October 1, 2026, after a farmer discovered the eagle in Sitio Panghaon, Barangay Guinalaban, about two hours earlier.

DENR personnel, in coordination with barangay officials, immediately proceeded to the area to investigate.

An initial examination found no apparent external wounds on the eagle, but investigators observed burn-like marks on its feet.

Given the marks and the location where the bird was found, authorities are considering electrocution as a possible cause of death. The DENR stressed, however, that the actual cause remains subject to confirmation through a necropsy.

The mature eagle had an approximately 76-inch wingspan and weighed an estimated 5.25 kilograms.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, the eagle was last seen flying between 10 and 11 a.m. on September 30. It was found the following morning near the power line.

Investigators also documented chickens, chicks and a leashed hound near the electrical post, noting that such animals could potentially attract a Philippine Eagle as prey.

The bird was already emitting a foul odor when authorities examined it, suggesting it may have died some time before its discovery.

The eagle’s remains were initially brought to the Bukidnon Provincial Zoo in Malaybalay City for safekeeping and were turned over to the Philippine Eagle Foundation on Oct. 2 for necropsy and further examination.

Results of the necropsy are expected to help determine the cause of death and provide additional information for the investigation.

The Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) is classified as Critically Endangered.

DENR Northern Mindanao urged the public to immediately report sightings of injured, distressed or dead Philippine Eagles and other wildlife to the nearest DENR office or appropriate wildlife authorities. (SunStar Cebu)