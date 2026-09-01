DENR records ‘acutely unhealthy’ to ‘very unhealthy’ air quality in NCR

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) has recorded “acutely unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” air quality in several areas of Metro Manila amid elevated concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2026, the agency said its air quality monitoring stations recorded a highly concentrated particulate matter (PM) 2.5 in Las Piñas, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina (Parang), Muntinlupa (Filinvest City), Parañaque (Don Bosco), Quezon City (Ateneo), San Juan City, Taguig (TUP), and Valenzuela.

PM2.5 refers to fine particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller in diameter, which are small enough to be inhaled deep into the lungs.

The DENR-EMB also recorded “very unhealthy” air quality in Makati, Navotas, Pateros, and Quezon City (SMPH Commonwealth).

The agency said the elevated PM2.5 levels may be associated with smoke and haze from ongoing fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, transported toward the Philippines by prevailing winds.

The DENR-EMB advised the public to limit prolonged outdoor activities, particularly those sensitive to air pollution.

Some local government units have also issued class suspension advisories and taken precautionary measures amid the deteriorating air quality in parts of Metro Manila. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)