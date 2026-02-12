DENR strengthens Boracay oversight, tightens environmental clearance

MANILA – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has strengthened environmental oversight on Boracay Island and tightened its rules on the processing and issuance of Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECC) and Certificates of Non-Coverage (CNC).

In a news release Wednesday, the DENR said the agency has ordered a stricter review of all development projects, through Administrative Order (DAO) No. 2025-36, to safeguard the island’s ecological limits, in line with its continuing rehabilitation and sustainable management.

“In pursuit of this policy, all projects within the island of Boracay shall be evaluated in consideration of the island's physical and ecological limits to ensure its sustainability,” the DAO read.

“The primary objective of this Administrative Order is to provide guidelines on the evaluation of the carrying capacity and geological hazards on Boracay Island in the review and processing of ECC and CNC applications."

The DENR said the guidelines provide standards for evaluating carrying capacity and geological hazards in the review and processing of ECC and CNC applications and applies to all existing projects, expansion projects, and new developments on the island that fall within the purview of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) System, as well as new and existing structures that qualify for the issuance of a CNC.

Applicants are required to submit an EIS or Initial Environmental Examination (IEE) Checklist, land-use compatibility certification from the local government, proof of land authority, easement compliance documents, and geohazard reports endorsed by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

New projects, meanwhile, must also obtain carrying capacity endorsements from the Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau (ERDB).

The DENR said only projects aligned with Boracay’s approved land use and zoning framework will be eligible for environmental clearance.

Smaller undertakings not covered by the EIS System, like residential houses, small businesses, places of worship, and minor public infrastructure, must secure a CNC.

All CNC applications will be processed manually at the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Region VI to allow on-site validation.

The order also imposes strict environmental conditions, including mandatory wastewater treatment, compliance with national water quality standards, proper solid waste management in coordination with the Malay local government, and adherence to island traffic policies.

The DENR said the measure ensures that future development on Boracay proceeds under tighter environmental controls while preserving the gains achieved from the island’s rehabilitation done in 2018. (PNA)