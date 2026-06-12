DENR urges public to conserve water amid threats of extended El Niño

MANILA – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Friday appealed for a coordinated effort to conserve water as forecasts indicate the development of El Niño conditions that could bring an extended dry season.

The DENR framed the request as a practical, short‑term campaign to protect drinking water, hospitals, and other essential services, while utilities accelerate repairs and relief for the most vulnerable communities.

“Early action now will help protect our supply for drinking, health care, and essential services,” DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said, as quoted in a news release.

The advisory, issued in coordination with the Water Resources Management Office (WRMO) and the National Water Resources Board, revived measures used during the 2023–2024 dry spell and asked the public to adopt simple conservation habits.

Collective action

Cuna emphasized that the measures are intended to be equitable and targeted, urging households to take short showers, turn off taps while brushing teeth, repair leaks promptly and where safe, reuse greywater for flushing and outdoor cleaning.

“Nonessential activities, including car washing, driveway hosing and private pool refilling, are discouraged unless required for health reasons,” he added.

Local governments will publish schedules for water‑truck deliveries and refill stations in areas with the greatest need, and utilities will intensify pressure management and leak repairs to reduce system losses that prevent water from reaching homes, the DENR said.

Priorities and protections

The advisory said potable water will be prioritized for drinking, sanitation and medical facilities.

“We will focus resources where they are most needed,” Cuna said, noting that the government will publish allocation criteria and repair timetables to ensure transparency and fairness.

Officials also pledged weekly updates on reservoir levels, system performance and relief operations, and asked water agencies and local governments to submit regular reports to the WRMO to support national monitoring.

Practical support and oversight

Beyond appeals to individual conservation, the government outlined operational steps: Fast‑tracking permits for repairs, requiring commercial establishments to submit water conservation plans, and encouraging rainwater capture for nonpotable uses when rains occur.

The DENR said targeted assistance will be directed first to hospitals, clinics and low‑income neighborhoods.

Cuna emphasized that small, consistent actions by many households can reduce strain on the system and help preserve public health.

“We are asking communities to work with us,” he said. “Together, we can protect the water people depend on.” (PR)