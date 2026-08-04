DepEd: 10 arrested for school threat hoaxes

AT LEAST 10 individuals involved in spreading school threat hoaxes have been arrested by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In a statement, the Department of Education (DepEd) commended the PNP for its swift action against those behind the online school threat hoaxes.

DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara reiterated that disruptive online pranks carry legal and administrative penalties as part of the government’s whole-of-society approach to ensuring campus safety.

“Thank you to the PNP and our security sector for acting swiftly to identify and hold accountable those spreading online threats against our schools. This is also in line with President Bongbong Marcos’ directive to ensure that our students and teachers are safe and protected in every part of the country,” Angara said.

He urged parents, teachers, and the community to help guide and protect students, stressing that malicious jokes or threats should not be allowed to disrupt children’s education.

The DepEd said seven 15-year-old students from Magalang, Pampanga underwent inquest proceedings after allegedly spreading social media scare messages threatening to harm learners at the Tinajero National High School Annex.

An 18-year-old suspect in Jaen, Nueva Ecija, was also arrested for allegedly circulating online bomb threats targeting multiple public and private schools in San Ildefonso, Bulacan.

Police also arrested another 18-year-old student who admitted posting a hoax threat intended to suspend classes at San Felipe Integrated School in Nueva Ecija.

In Tanza, Cavite, police implemented a warrant to search, seize, and examine computer data against a woman in Barangay Paradahan I following an online threat targeting a local school.

Authorities seized 16 digital devices for examination in connection with alleged violations of Article 282 (Grave Threats) of the Revised Penal Code and Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Angara said the education department’s efforts to address school-related concerns are focused on prevention, citing DepEd Order No. 006, s. 2026, or the Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment. The guidelines classify bomb threats and bomb jokes as third-level offenses because of the serious risks they pose to safety and the continuity of learning.

“A first infraction results in non-readmission and referral to appropriate government interventions, while a second infraction carries the penalty of exclusion, referral to the proper authorities, and necessary interventions,” Angara said.

“Spreading false reports or fake news that create confusion is classified as a first-level offense, subject to a written reprimand, parent conferences, or other administrative measures,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)