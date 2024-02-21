DepEd adjusts school calendar for gradual shift to April-May school break

THE Department of Education (DepEd) will be implementing an adjustment on the activities on the remaining days of School Year 2023-2024 to gradually shift back to the April to May school break.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the DepEd said it has issued Department Order (DO) 03 series of 2024, moving the end of SY 2023-2024 to May 31, setting the two-month break from June 1 to July 26.

It said the gradual shift is vital to avoid disruption of school days necessary to cover all learning competencies.

Under DO 03, the DepEd said the third quarter examinations were set on March 25-26, while the fourth quarter exam will be on May 16-17, 2024.

The agency encouraged schools to conduct their respective end of the school year rites from May 29 to 31.

DepEd national activities will be conducted on the following dates:

* Palarong Pambansa - July 6-17, 2024

* National Festival of Talents - July 9-13, 2024

* National Schools Press Conference - July 9-13, 2024

* Learners’ Convergence - July 9-15, 2024

It was also noted in the order that no voluntary or mandatory tasks or activities shall be given to teachers from June 1 to 30, 2024.

The official start of the School Year 2024-2025 is on July 29 and it will end on May 16, 2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)