DepEd: All schools now hold classes

CLASSES have already opened in all schools nationwide following the postponement in some areas due to the onslaught of the combined effects of the Southwest Monsoon (habagat) and Super Typhoon Carina.

The Department of Education (DepEd) said Tuesday, August 6, 2024, that all schools across the country have returned to normal.

“Open na po ang lahat ng schools nationwide today. Wala na din pong schools ang ginagamit as evacuation center. Back to normal operations na po lahat,” the agency said.

(All schools nationwide are open today. Schools are no longer used as evacuation centers. Everything is back to normal operations.)

The DepEd earlier said that 979 public schools across the country delayed the opening of classes due to the effects of the weather systems, which submerged dozens of villages, particularly in Luzon, including the National Capital Region (NCR).

As of August 5, the DepEd recorded a total of 23,340,101 enrollees -- 20,406,884 in public schools, 2,634,760 in private schools, 37,868 in state universities, and 260,589 in alternative learning systems.

Of this figure, 12,932,793 were elementary students, 6,887,451 for junior high school, and 3,259,268 for senior high school. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)