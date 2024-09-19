DepEd allows schools to adjust class schedules for Matatag Curriculum

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has allowed schools to adjust class schedules based on their specific needs and capacities to ensure a smoother delivery of education despite constraints in staffing and facilities.

The agency issued DepEd Order 012, series of 2024 for the implementation of flexible guidelines starting the second quarter of the school year, particularly for Grades 3 to 10 in a bid to address challenges faced by teachers and schools and managing resources for the imposition of the Matatag Curriculum.

This includes three options for adjusting instructional time, which will allow schools the ability to tailor their approach while maintaining core learning standards.

The first option is to give 45 minutes a day for five days for all learning areas and the Homeroom Guidance Program for 45 minutes once a week while under the second option, learning areas may be given uniform time allotments of 50, 55, or 60 minutes.

Under these two options, the agency noted that English, Mathematics, Science, and Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC)/Values Education must be taught five times a week, while the Edukasyong Pantahanan at Pangkabuhayan (EPP)/Technology and Livelihood Education (TLE), Music, Arts, Physical Education and Health (MAPEH), Araling Panlipunan (AP), and Filipino for four times a week, and Homeroom Guidance Program once a week.

The third option gives schools the ability to propose other combinations, provided that the learning contact time is at least five hours and 30 minutes a day.

The time allotment for English, Mathematics, Science, and GMRC/Values Education under the third option shall not be less than 225 minutes per week while the time allotment for EPP/TLE, MAPEH, AP, and Filipino shall not be less than 200 minutes per week, and the time allotment for the Homeroom Guidance Program shall not be less than 45 minutes per week.

“The proposed combination shall be subject to the approval of the School Division Superintendent or authorized representative,” the DepEd said.

“Schools division offices (SDOs) shall also ensure that technical assistance is provided to schools in the preparation of class programs, and schools shall ensure fair and equitable distribution of teaching loads while protecting the welfare of teachers,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)