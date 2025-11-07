DepEd assures learning continuity as it ramps up typhoon preparedness

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday assured that it is fully prepared for the possible impact of tropical cyclone Uwan while continuing rehabilitation and learning recovery efforts in schools affected by Typhoon Tino.

To maintain learning continuity, Education Secretary Sonny Angara has ordered the deployment of EduKahon kits and alternative learning materials to affected schools.

The Department will also utilize Dynamic Learning Program Learning Activity Sheets (DLP-LAS) to ensure students can continue learning even during emergencies.

DepEd TV will further support education recovery through TV-based learning in partnership with the Knowledge Channel and Solar Pictures.

In terms of rehabilitation, Angara emphasized that the safety and welfare of learners remain the top priority.

“DepEd will continue working with local governments, partners, and communities so that no child is left behind in the aftermath of any disaster,” he said.

According to DepEd’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service (DRRMS), the agency needs PHP1.86 billion for minor classroom repairs and PHP30.63 million for cleanup and clearing operations in 407 affected schools.

“This is about rebuilding hope and stability for our learners. Our priority is safety, and the quick restoration of learning spaces,” Angara said.

As of 12 noon Friday, more than 1.9 million learners and 80,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel were reportedly affected in 3,478 public schools in 22 divisions amid class suspensions.

At least 3,260 classrooms have also sustained varying damage due to the effects of Typhoon Tino. (PNA)