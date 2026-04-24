DepEd boosts support for faster rollout of learning continuity spaces

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday said it has intensified support for field offices to expedite the nationwide rollout of the Learning Continuity Spaces (LCS).

LCS are resilient facilities that allow classes to go on despite typhoons, infrastructure damage and other major disruptions.

“Sa direktiba ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos, sinisiguro natin na may matibay na silid-aralan ang mga bata kahit may sakuna (Under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, we ensure that learners will have strong classrooms despite disasters),” DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said in a statement.

“Prayoridad ng administrasyong Marcos na walang mag-aaral ang mapag-iiwanan sa pamamagitan ng mabilis na pagtatayo ng mga de-kalidad na pasilidad sa bawat sulok ng bansa (it is the priority of the Marcos administration that no learner is left behind by establishing quality facilities in every part of the country),” he added.

Under the program, the agency ensures that LCS facilities meet the standard climate-safety benchmarks to withstand high-risk environmental conditions.

The initiative is backed by a PHP3.5 billion allocation under the Basic Education Facilities Fund to prioritize schools with the most urgent structural needs or those dealing with severe classroom shortages.

Funds are directly downloaded to Schools Division Offices (SDOs), enabling immediate local procurement and ensuring that each LCS can be constructed and be fully functional within just one to two weeks.

The construction program emphasizes the use of local materials and local labor, which helps boost local economies while preventing logistical delays.

To boost its rollout, the agency has launched two comprehensive webinars for SDOs, along with online monitoring and personalized guidance sessions to make immediate technical assistance accessible.

The DepEd also provided an official digital communication group to sustain links between the central office and local implementers, alongside frequent updates on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

Significant procurement milestones have already been reached, with the SDOs of Capiz, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur officially posting tenders for dozens of new LCS units.

Meanwhile 29 other SDOs across the country are conducting pre-procurement conferences throughout April to finalize their respective project requirements. (PNA)