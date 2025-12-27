DepEd chief fetes ‘hero teachers,’ community partners

MANILA – Education Secretary Sonny Angara on Friday recognized teachers and community partners who have played key roles in advancing quality education in the country.

The year-end recognition was held under the Department of Education (DepEd) Heroes Awards, which honored selected teachers and education stakeholders whose contributions often take place behind the scenes.

In a statement, Angara highlighted the far-reaching impact of their dedication, saying their efforts create a “ripple effect” across public schools and communities nationwide.

“With every story we honor, we hope more acts of kindness and dedication will follow. The ripple effects of these heroes will continue into the new year, touching even more lives and communities,” he said.

Among those recognized were seven teachers—Grace Bohol, Marivic Villacampa, Elmer Sugarol, Lorlita Lubao, Ma. Lourdes Rola, Mary Jane Reodica, and Erik Jims Bongon—whose stories reflect an extraordinary commitment to education.

Some of them have been travelling for hours through mud and floodwaters just to reach school and advance literacy programs, scholarship opportunities, and secure safe learning and play spaces; continued teaching while undergoing chemotherapy; and braved natural calamities such as earthquakes and flooding just to uphold learners’ safety and prevent learning disruption.

Others have also advanced the Philippine education on the international stage by leading initiatives, launching practical training for Alternative Learning System (ALS) students for future employment or entrepreneurship, as well as pushing for sustainable agriculture efforts to help boost school-based feeding programs.

The agency also honored “young heroes” who showed courage by helping rescue classmates during earthquakes and typhoons.

These included Mark Borila, Marco Alegro, Jared Allicaya, John Vincent Teñido, and Christian Jay Maglasang of the Davao del Norte Regional Sports Academy, as well as Jayboy Magdadaro of Jubay Integrated School in Cebu.

Private stakeholders were also recognized for their contributions to the education sector, including parent-volunteers Dea Solayao, lawyer Blake Feken, and Master Mariner Capt. Edcel Viraque. Their efforts ranged from supporting storytelling programs and providing pro bono legal services to secure land titles for public schools, to building classrooms and upgrading school facilities. (PNA)