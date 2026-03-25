DepEd clarifies efficiency of three-term school calendar

THE Department of Education (DepEd) clarified on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, that the shift to a three-term school calendar beginning School Year 2026–2027 aims to improve learning continuity and address frequent classroom disruptions.

In a statement, the agency said the policy followed “exhaustive, multi-level consultations” involving teachers, school leaders, parents, learners, and representatives from public and private education sectors. Feedback was gathered through a structured orientation from the Central Office to division levels.

DepEd said the reform responds to data showing significant learning disruptions under the current academic calendar.

Citing the Year One Report of the Second Congressional Commission on Education, the department noted that up to 53 out of 180 school days in School Year 2023–2024 were lost to weather disturbances and non-instructional interruptions. This loss is equivalent to nearly three months of missed classroom time.

These disruptions resulted in compressed lessons and limited opportunities for students to engage with the curriculum.

To address this, the proposed three-term system introduces a structured academic year composed of three phases: an Opening Block, Instructional Blocks, and End-of-Term Blocks.

The Opening Block focuses on learner profiling, baseline assessments, and administrative preparation.

Instructional Blocks provide uninterrupted periods for teaching, while End-of-Term Blocks allow for academic interventions, teacher professional development, and wellness activities.

DepEd said this setup creates a predictable flow of instruction and allows schools to balance academic and support activities. The reform also seeks to ease teacher workload by organizing administrative tasks into specific periods.

Under the new system, grading cycles and reporting requirements are streamlined. Dedicated time is allotted for professional development and wellness.

“By designating timeframes for professional development and wellness, DepEd seeks to reduce the overlap of instructional and administrative duties that often leads to teacher burnout,” DepEd said.

“DepEd emphasized that the three-term school calendar is not a stand-alone initiative but part of a broader set of reforms to improve basic education,” it added.

DepEd underscored that the calendar shift forms part of wider education reforms, including classroom construction, expanded feeding programs, strengthened literacy efforts, and improved access to learning resources.

As the transition to School Year 2026–2027 approaches, the agency said it will continue to gather feedback and monitor initial implementation. Proposals such as pilot testing and adjustments to digital school systems are being considered to ensure a smooth rollout.

The move aims to ensure efficient use of time in schools by enabling uninterrupted instruction, structured academic support, and better scheduling of school activities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)