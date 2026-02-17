DepEd conducts consultations for proposed shift to trimester system

THE Department of Education (DepEd) assured on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, the conduct of consultations with teachers and other stakeholders in relation to the proposed shift of public schools, from Kindergarten through Grade 12, from the current quarter system to a trimester system.

In a statement, the DepEd said the trimester system remains to be a proposal as they have yet to reach a final decision.

“The Department of Education acknowledges the concerns raised by our legislators, teachers, and stakeholders. We take these views seriously as we acknowledge that structural reform and systemic issues, such as classroom shortage and teacher welfare, are not mutually exclusive,” the agency said.

“DepEd is actively conducting consultations and will continue engaging education officials and stakeholders in the coming days to ensure that all voices are heard and considered,” it added.

The agency said the intent of the proposal is to support broader reforms that simplify planning, improve the use of academic time, and reduce workload pressures on teachers.

It maintained its commitment to refining the proposal based on feedback from the field.

“Our priority is that any reform must strengthen learning continuity while improving conditions for both learners and educators,” it said.

Under the proposal, the 201-day school year will be divided into three academic terms instead of four.

The proposed calendar aims to reduce teacher workload and protect learning time by minimizing disruptions from administrative tasks and observances.

It forms part of the agency’s holistic approach to strengthen learning delivery by strategically organizing academic, co-curricular, and extracurricular activities throughout the year. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)