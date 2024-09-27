DepEd doubles teachers’ vacation service credits

PUBLIC school teachers will now have more flexibility in managing their absences and recovering salary deductions after the Department of Education (DepEd) increased their vacation service credits (VSCs) from 15 to 30 days.

The new guidelines released by DepEd Order 13, s. 2024 and signed by Education Secretary Sonny Angara streamline the administration of VSCs, which allow teachers “to offset absences due to illness or personal reasons, or to recover salary deductions during vacation periods.”

The new order, according to a press release posted on DepEd’s Facebook page, will now entitle incumbent teachers with at least one year of service, as well as newly hired teachers appointed within four months after the start of classes to 30 days of VSCs annually.

It also stated that the newly hired teachers whose appointments are issued four months after the start of classes will receive 45 days of VSCs per year.

The calculation of the service credits beyond regular work hours was also improved.

The order stipulated that for every hour of eligible service rendered during school days, teachers will now earn 1.25 hours of VSC. If the service is rendered during Christmas or summer breaks, weekends, or holidays, this will be equivalent to 1.5 hours of VSC per hour.

Teachers assigned to perform ancillary tasks or additional teaching-related duties outside of their regular hours, including attending training sessions on weekends or holidays, conducting remedial or enhancement classes, election-related duties, parent-teacher conferences, and home visits, will also benefit from the new guidelines, it said.

The order stated that in cases where teaching overload is not compensated through overload pay, teachers will be credited with 1.25 hours of VSC for every hour of additional teaching, on top of their 30-day entitlement.

Approval of VSCs will require authorization from the schools division superintendent or another designated authority.

“The new guidelines reflect DepEd’s commitment to addressing the evolving demands on teachers and ensuring they are properly compensated for additional work, particularly during periods like summer or long vacations,” DepEd said in its statement.

It added that the move aims to safeguard teachers’ net take-home pay by recognizing their participation in DepEd-led activities at the national, regional, and division levels, alongside its partners and stakeholders. (JJL)