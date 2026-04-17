DepEd, DPWH see ‘record-breaking’ year in classroom constructions

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Thursday expressed optimism in achieving a “record-breaking” year for the government’s classroom construction.

This comes as DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara signed a memorandum of agreement with DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon to implement the Basic Education Facilities Program for fiscal year 2026.

The partnership seeks to expedite inter-agency efforts to address the country’s classroom backlogs in public schools and ensure transparency and accountability.

In a press conference, Angara said they are eyeing to start construction of 20,000 classrooms this year.

“We’re saying record-breaking in terms of funding and in terms of starting it,” he said.

For his part, Dizon said they will engage larger construction companies to expedite construction while ensuring its quality.

“I think this will be a record-breaking year for the classroom constructions,” he said.

“Ang ginagawa natin ngayon is marami tayong mga ie-engage na malalaking construction companies para gumawa nang mas mabilis, mas dekalidad, at mas matibay (What we are doing now is we are engaging with more bigger construction companies to build faster, better quality and stronger).”

More than 9,000 classrooms are projected to be completed this year under the DPWH.

These include at least 5,000 classrooms for FY 2026 and the completion of 4,000 backlogs from 2025, Dizon said.

For public-private partnerships and local government unit classroom construction projects, the DepEd chief said the delivery timeline for classrooms will depend on the locality.

“We’re talking about over a thousand different local government units. ‘Yung ibang governor at mayor, sabi nila kaya nila ng (other governors and mayors are claiming that they can deliver) within 90 days. So, let’s see,” Angara said.

As of January, the country’s classroom shortage is more than 144,000, according to the DepEd data.

Under the MOA, construction, replacement, repair and rehabilitation of school buildings from kindergarten to senior high school (K-12) levels will be covered.

It will also include technical vocational laboratories, Last Mile Schools facilities and Learning Continuity Spaces.

For its part, the DepEd will provide a master list of school infrastructure by the end of May 2026.

This will help determine priority schools, ensure site readiness and secure environmental clearances.

The agency will likewise transfer funds to DPWH in three tranches: 50 percent upon approval of the MOA and program of works; 30 percent upon 75 percent disbursement of the first release; and the remaining balance upon progress and contract submission.

The DPWH, meanwhile, will manage bidding and construction, as well as ensure the functionality, safety and quality assurance of classrooms.

It will also conduct joint site validations alongside corrections for failures to meet standards. (PNA)