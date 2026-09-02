DepEd enforces tougher penalties for campus violence, bullying

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday said it has expanded its crackdown on campus bullying, physical assault and threats by enforcing strict penalties, including non-readmission, immediate exclusion, and mandatory referral to law enforcement, for students who commit severe offenses.

In a news release, the DepEd said the reinforced learner protection protocols are formalized under Department Order No. 006, s. 2026, or the Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment (ESMLE), which is carried out in coordination with local government units (LGUs), law enforcement and social welfare agencies.

"Nais natin magbigay ng pagkakataon para magbago ang ating mga mag-aaral, ngunit hindi natin kailanman ikukumpromiso ang kaligtasan ng nakararami. Ang paaralan ay dapat maging ligtas at tahimik na lugar para sa lahat (We want to give our students a chance to reform, but we will never compromise the safety of the majority. Schools must remain safe and peaceful environments for everyone)," DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said in a news release.

Under the policy, the school's Child Protection Committee will immediately investigate reports, secure the victim's safety and provide mental health support.

The guidelines enforce a progressive disciplinary framework structured strictly by the severity of the offense.

Minor infractions carry lighter administrative measures, incurring a written reprimand, mandatory parental notification and guidance counseling.

Serious offenses, such as repeated bullying or online harassment, lead to an immediate suspension of up to five days, along with a mandatory Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) referral, escalating to non-readmission on the second offense and full exclusion on the third.

Meanwhile, high-risk acts involving severe physical harm, bomb threats or dangerous hoaxes trigger non-readmission on the very first offense, permanent exclusion on the second and immediate turnover to law enforcement authorities.

School heads are also authorized to issue a 30-day preventive suspension during ongoing investigations if a student poses continuing risk to campus safety.

The incident response process assigns direct teacher intervention for precursors to bullying, while Learner Formation Officers handle serious cases.

School heads directly resolve high-risk offenses and issue corresponding sanctions, with parents notified at all levels.

"Kung ang isang estudyante ay gagamit ng dahas, mananakit, magdadala ng patalim o baril, mag-aaksaya ng oras sa paggawa ng bomb threat jokes o pranks, o patuloy na mambubully ng kaklase, hindi natin ito papalampasin. Ipatutupad natin ang pinakamabigat na parusa kabilang ang pagpapatalsik sa paaralan at direktang pag-turnover sa mga awtoridad (If a student uses violence, inflicts harm, brings weapons, wastes time making bomb threat jokes or pranks, or continuously bullies classmates, we will not let it pass. We will enforce the heaviest penalties, including expulsion from school and direct turnover to authorities)," Angara said.

Non-readmission bars offenders from re-enrolling in the following academic year while allowing them to finish the current term.

Exclusion immediately removes learners from the school’s active rolls, with learning continuity maintained strictly through alternative educational interventions. (PNA)