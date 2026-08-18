DepEd expresses ‘grave concern’ over Ateneo de Zamboanga shooting

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has expressed “grave concern” over the shooting incident at Ateneo de Zamboanga University (AdZU) on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, which left two students dead and two others wounded.

“DepEd stands with the Ateneo de Zamboanga community during this difficult time and is ready to extend whatever support and assistance we can to the affected learners, families, school personnel, and concerned authorities,” the agency said in a statement.

DepEd said it is coordinating with mental health partners to provide Psychological First Aid and psychosocial support to those affected by the incident.

“We urge the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and sharing sensitive photos, videos, or details about the incident, especially since minors are involved,” it added.

A Grade 10 student was killed when a Grade 9 student opened fire inside the school on Tuesday morning while classes were ongoing.

The minor suspect, who was reportedly armed with a high-powered firearm and a .45-caliber pistol, died by suicide after the shooting, according to Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso.

Two other people were also reported injured.

The incident came less than two months after a shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on June 22, where three students were killed. Two minor suspects, aged 14 and 15, were arrested in connection with that attack. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)