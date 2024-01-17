DepEd extends senior high voucher program in SUCs, LUCs

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has extended the Senior High School Voucher Program (SHSVP) for Grade 11 students currently enrolled in state and local universities and colleges (SUCs/LUCs) for School Year 2023-2024 to prevent the displacement of learners.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the DepEd said Grade 11 students may continue as voucher beneficiaries until they complete Senior High School in SY 2024 to 2025.

The agency said it issued an order in 2023 that there should be no more Grade 11 voucher beneficiaries from SUCs and LUCs for SY 2023 to 2024 but records show that there are several SUCs and LUCs that accepted Grade 11 learners during the current school year.

“DepEd will be executing a Memorandum of Agreement with the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) to formalize the arrangement,” said DepEd.

“Finally, to avoid a similar situation going forward, we would like to remind our SUCs and LUCs that DepEd will no longer be extending the SHSVP to Grade 11 learners in their school beginning SY 2024-25. Hence, the acceptance of the new Senior High School Learners by SUCs and LUCs shall only be made in accordance with their charters and charged to their respective funds,” it added.

The Ched issued a memorandum dated December 28, 2023 directing all presidents, heads, and officers-in-charge of SUCs in the region to discontinue offering SHS.

In an order issued by Ched Chairman Prospero De Vera III on December 18, he said the engagement of SUCs and LUCs in basic education shall be limited to the K-12 transition period, which is from School Year (SY) 2016-2017 to SY 2020-2021 only. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)