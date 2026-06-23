DepEd eyes updated protocol, more police presence vs school violence

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday underscored the need for an updated safety protocol and increased police visibility following consecutive reports of violence in public schools.

During his visit to the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, Leyte, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara expressed concerns over three separate incidents of in-campus violence in Tacloban City, General Trias City and Cavite City involving children in conflict with the law (CICL).

“Hindi lang siya peace and order problem. Tingin namin, kailangang i-manage din iyong mga bata kasi exposed sila (It’s not just a peace and order problem. We see the need to manage our youth because they are exposed) to a lot of violence online,” Angara said in an ambush interview.

“We’re very concerned na ayaw natin, kasi nga mayroon sa US na parang may (we don’t want it because in the United States, there seem to have) copycat killings,” he said.

He said updated safety guidelines to “minimize loss and deaths” due to school violence-related incidents.

“I think what we have now, ano ‘yung (is to identify the) protocol, which we never had before, ‘yung protocol kapag mamamaril na (the protocol when there’s an active shooter),” Angara said.

“It’s something we never thought was applicable, pero mayroon palang ganyang (but there’s that kind of) protocol, we just have to update it.”

The need for heightened police visibility was also cited to help deter possible in-campus violence.

“Increased police visibility. Nagpapasalamat tayo kay PNP (Philippine National Police) chief (Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.) na nabanggit niya ‘yung (for mentioning) increased police visibility,” Angara said, citing sentiments of teachers that police presence serves as an effective deterrent to school-related violence.

He also urged public school teachers to be more attentive to learners’ behaviors and situations.

“Ang mensahe ko sa ating mga guro at principal na talagang parang magulang na tayo dito (My message to our teachers and principals is we are really like second parents here),” he said.

“Kinu-kumusta natin dapat ‘yung mga bata at tinitingnan kung may aberya, may problema, hindi regular ‘yung bata (We must check on the children if there are glitches, problems, or something irregular in their behavior).”

According to the DepEd, three died in the tragic shooting at San Jose National High School, while 20 others were injured.

A Grade 11 learner, meanwhile, was reportedly stabbed by a schoolmate in Cavite City on June 19; while seven others were also attacked by a knife-wielding schoolmate in General Trias City on June 16.

Values development

Meanwhile, the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) on Tuesday urged government agencies to prioritize character development and values of students amid several incidents in schools.

In a statement, the group asked the DepEd and the Commission on Higher Education to focus not only on the academic achievement and workforce readiness of learners, but also in developing their well-being.

"These recent events further remind us that education reform must continue to uphold a holistic view of the learner - one that advances academic achievement and workforce readiness while also nurturing character, values, emotional well-being, and social responsibility," it said

The organization of Catholic schools expressed alarm over the violent incidents inside educational institutions that resulted in deaths.

"These tragic events, which claimed lives and inflicted serious injuries, mark a harrowing escalation from bullying and peer conflicts to outright killings," it said. (With Ferdinand Patinio/PNA)