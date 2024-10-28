DepEd, IBP partnership to provide free legal aid to teachers, staff

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) to provide free legal assistance to all public school teachers and non-teaching staff nationwide.

“We're happy to note na itong (that this) legal assistance memorandum that we're signing with the IBP, not only will benefit our teachers but also our school-based non-teaching personnel. So, these include administrative officers, accountants, clerks, and bookkeepers all over the Philippines,” DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said in a statement following the signing of the MOA.

The Education chief stressed that the move is in line with the directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to continually improve the situation of teachers.

“Hindi hanggang puri lang ang binibigay natin sa ating teachers, kundi tunay na serbisyo, tunay na (We are not just doing lip service for our teachers, but real service, true) public service,” he added.

To date, he said the DepEd has more than 800,000 teachers and over 100,000 non-teaching personnel who would benefit from the MOA.

The DepEd earlier implemented reforms to ensure the welfare of teachers, including the expanded career progression for additional positions and promotions; granting of a PHP7,000 medical allowance; a teaching allowance hike to PHP10,000 from PHP5,000; doubled vacation service credits of public school teachers to 30 days from 15 days; rationalization of teachers’ workload and overload pay; timely release of PHP26.9 billion for salary differentials; and flexible implementation of the "Matatag" curriculum, among others.

Under DepEd Order (DO) No. 12, series of 2024 signed by Angara on Sept. 18, schools are allowed to adopt schedules appropriate for their “needs and capacities including typology or the type and size of schools, curriculum, and availability of teachers and classrooms,” using three options for instructional schedules.

Matatag stands for MAke the curriculum relevant to produce job-ready, Active and responsible citizens; TAke steps to accelerate the delivery of basic education services and provision facilities; TAke good care of learners by promoting learner well-being, inclusiveness learning, and positive learning environment; and Give support for teachers to teach better. (PNA)