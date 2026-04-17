DepEd integrates system reforms in PH schools overseas

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday said it is integrating system reforms in Philippine Schools Overseas (PSOs) to ensure preparedness for the implementation of key reforms in the education system.

“Following the marching orders of President Bongbong Marcos, we are committed to ensuring that our global learners are not left behind as we transform our curriculum to be more responsive and future-ready,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said in a statement.

On Thursday, 35 PSO representatives attended the DepEd’s virtual session, dubbed “Online Kumustahan.

Among the reforms discussed during the online orientation were the three-term school calendar, the revised guidelines on classroom assessment and grading systems, and the Strengthened Senior High School Program.

“Through these orientations, we want to ensure our schools are prepared and supported for the upcoming school year as we implement these vital changes,” Angara said.

The orientation also seeks to improve learning outcomes, as well as advance flexible learning programs, simplify lesson planning and boost education in times of emergencies.

The DepEd has been rolling out nationwide orientations among regional and division officials, school administrators and educators.

On April 7, the DepEd launched a virtual session with educators and learners in the Middle East to discuss key programs and ensure government support amid the ongoing regional tension. (PNA)