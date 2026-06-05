DepEd launches Project HANDA for smooth school opening

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday launched Project HANDA to ensure a smooth and ready school opening in all public schools nationwide.

Project HANDA serves as a support initiative to track school opening readiness across the country on June 8.

In a statement, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said the system is crucial in deploying resources in areas with the highest need.

“Through Project HANDA, we are fulfilling President Bongbong Marcos’ directive to use data-driven solutions to systematically fix our classrooms and build a truly resilient Bagong Pilipinas," he said.

Among the critical indicators to be monitored are physical facilities, support to learners, and instructional readiness.

Through Project HANDA, the DepEd can share granular, school-level data with regional and division offices to maximize the impact of future budget allocations and streamline infrastructure aid.

"Mahalaga na maging tumpak at mabilis ang ating pagkuha ng datos sa bawat paaralan upang agad nating matugunan ang kakulangan sa mga pasilidad at kagamitan bago magbukas ang klase (It’s important to be on point and swift in gathering the data per school so that we can immediately respond to the lack of facilities and materials before the school opening),” Angara said.

The tracker is utilizing the baseline data to “strategically map out” upcoming institutional interventions for facility upgrades and repairs.

In terms of classroom repairs, the DepEd noted that not all renovations need to be completed before classes begin.

Vital repairs, however, will simultaneously continue to ensure urgent structural interventions.

The system has logged PHP28 billion worth of priority structural repair proposals.

It has also listed PHP2.7 billion worth of requested repairs for water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities to strengthen campus sanitation.

Project HANDA, meanwhile, recorded 76 percent, or more than 36,000 public schools, with vital ICT devices like tablets, laptops, or televisions.

The system also tracks the progress of instructional material provision, noting significant progress in learning material distribution.

To date, textbook deliveries are underway, with Grade 4 and Grade 5 textbook deliveries already exceeding 70 percent completion. (PNA)