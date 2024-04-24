DepEd: Not true that Iloilo teachers die due to heatstroke

THE Department of Education (DepEd) denied on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, a report in a local radio station that two teachers in Iloilo died after suffering from heatstroke.

In a statement, the DepEd said that based on official records, one of the two teachers passed away in February due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, while the other one died due to aneurysm in March.

The teachers were then both at home, it said.

“According to the Schools Division Office concerned, no teacher was reported to have died due to heatstroke,” the agency said.

“It is unfortunate that certain news outlets resort to sensationalizing the death of our teachers at the expense of true and factual reporting,” it added.

The education department extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The DepEd earlier issued a memorandum circular giving the school heads the authority and discretion to suspend the conduct of in-person classes and shift to alternative delivery modes in cases of intense heat and other calamities that may compromise the health and safety of learners, teachers, and non-teaching personnel. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)